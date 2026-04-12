The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied allegations that it copied a recent press statement from Dada Olusegun, a Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on New Media.

The commission described reports suggesting otherwise as “fake, misleading, and a misrepresentation of facts.”

The controversy followed INEC’s reposting of a press statement originally issued to debunk claims that its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, had endorsed a partisan post on X or maintained a personal account on the platform.

The statement, signed by the Chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, on April 10, 2026, described the allegations as “entirely baseless” and a “fabrication,” while warning of cybercriminals using fake accounts in the Chairman’s name.

However, on Sunday, Peoples Gazette reported that Olusegun had posted a similar or identical statement hours before INEC’s publication.

In the report titled “Nigerians react as INEC reposts Tinubu aide’s message,” the publication cited public reactions accusing the electoral body of copying content and raising questions about its independence.

Some social media users claimed the wording was verbatim and suggested coordination with the Presidency.

“An X user, #Mrfestusogun, said, ‘Dada Olusegun posted an INEC press statement 23 hours before INEC even posted it.’”

“Another user, #adeyanjudeji, wrote that ‘the president’s SA on media is the one helping the INEC chairman to debunk allegations of partisanship,’” the report stated.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Sunday, INEC clarified that it did not copy the statement from any third party.

“Any circulation of the statement outside the Commission’s official channels was done independently and not coordinated by INEC.”

“The publication by Peoples Gazette is fake, misleading, and a misrepresentation of facts.”

“INEC’s repost of the statement was solely to amplify accurate information earlier released from the Commission and should not be misconstrued as alignment with any individual or political office holder,” the rebuttal read.

INEC reaffirmed its strict non-partisan stance, saying:

“The Commission remains strictly non-partisan and urges the public to disregard misleading interpretations of its actions.”

It advised Nigerians to rely solely on INEC’s verified official channels for accurate information.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of INEC’s leadership and preparations for future elections, including the 2027 general elections.

Recent INEC activities include the derecognition of ADC leadership, which sparked criticism from opposition parties and calls for the resignation of Amupitan.