Violence, apathy mar Ondo LG elections

Ondo State local government election conducted yesterday by the state independent electoral commission was marred by violence in some parts of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

In unit 19, ward 04, Omolere area of Akure, there were cases of ballot box snatching.

The women leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mrs Bisi Aderemi, alleged that some agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) were responsible for ballot box snatching at the polling centre.

She said that a known political thug snatched the ballot box when it became clear that the SDP was leading in the election, adding that some APC stalwarts in the area made attempts to bribe leaders of the SDP with N30,000 each, but they resisted, insisting that they would work in line with their conscience.

The election, which took place in 18 local government areas in the state also recorded low turnout of voters. It was observed that many residents of the state stayed indoors while election lasted.

The two major opposition political parties in the state – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), boycotted the election on the ground that they had no confidence in the State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), which organized the election.

In many of the polling centres visited by Sunday Sun in Akure, Owo, Ondo, Idanre, Ibulesoro and Isarun, only security operatives and adhoc staff of ODIEC were seen.

However, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who voted at his Ijebu unit 06, ward 05 in Owo, said the election was free, fair and credible. He commended ODIEC for transparency of the process. – The Sun.