2019: Ohanaeze Ndigbo validates endorsements for Gov. Ugwuanyi

The Enugu State chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Saturday validated the gale of endorsements for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 by various groups across the state and beyond.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization said that “this validation of endorsements by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is an ultimate Seal of Authority in Igbo Land”.

Presenting the organization’s stance, during its rich and colourful Iri-Ji Festival held at Michael Okapra Square, Enugu, the President of the state chapter, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, added that the validation was also “the most bankable promissory note that beckons on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a Certificate of Return to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi as the governor-elect in Enugu State come 2019”.

The body explained that their decision was also based on the list of numerous groups in the state that have endorsed the governor for a second term in office such as “the traditional rulers council and the members of their cabinets; Association of former elected Local Government Chairmen; Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).

Others, according to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, include, “NULGE/ LG Pensioners; NURTW; National Assembly members; Enugu State Resident Doctors Association; Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT); Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC); Association of Former Members of Enugu State House of Assembly; Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), etc”.

Speaking further, the chapter’s President applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s “steady trajectory of massive infrastructural developments” which he said has “turned Enugu State into a huge and seamless construction site with all the tiers of government, namely the federal, state and the local at work in project implementation synergy”.

According to him, “the above observations by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, are reinforced by the clamour for endorsements of Governor Ugwuanyi for his re-election as the governor of Enugu State in the 2019 general election.

“Well over 100 groups have endorsed Governor Ugwuanyi to run for a second term. The list of such groups above is a tip of the iceberg”.

In his remark, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who witnessed the historic occasion with Gov. Ugwuanyi and other dignitaries, noted that the validation by the Enugu State chapter of the organization was an outward demonstration of solidarity for the governor, saying that “you (Ugwuanyi) are such a humble man that I don’t know how low you can get again in order to show more humility”.

His words: “Well I cannot say anything rather than that I have noted with great satisfaction what the people of Enugu State have said today. And when I summon the next meeting of Ime-Obi Ohanaeze, which is the highest decision making organ in Igboland, we will take into consideration what was said today because Ohanaeze must look at all our governors and their respective states and say our opinions as to who has been doing well. On this note, I say congratulations to you, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as we invite you to come and appreciate what we are doing today”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi who was honoured as the “Ezeudo Enugu State” alongside other awardees, such as Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Chief Sunday Nwobodo and Chief (Dr.) Joel Ugwoke, thanked the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the cultural event and for honoring sons and daughters of the state.

He also expressed gratitude to God for the peace, security and development in Enugu State, appreciating the apex Igbo body for their solidarity, goodwill and support.