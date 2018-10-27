Phoenix ASC recalls player from Lobi Stars over breach of contract

The management of Phoenix Athletics Sports Club has recalled young sensation Tolulope Ojo from NPFL 2018 champions- elect Lobi Stars.

The player who was a product of the Ekiti based club was transfered to Lobi Stars on agreement of N2 million to be paid in two instalments.

According to the letter of intent to withdraw the player and made available to the press, Lobi stars reneged from the contract agreement after an initial letter of complaint against the Makurdi based for allegedly poaching was withdrawn from the League Management Company.

The letter which was signed by Bayo Olanlege, General Manager of Phoenix ASC also stated”.

Recall that on the 10th of April 2018, you were served with a default notice reminding you of your failure to pay the outstanding transfer fees as agreed in the circumstance. This letter is our formal declaration of our right to recall the player in line with the terms of our contract.”

Olanlege further expressed his disappointment with the management of Lobi stars over what he describes as ‘attempt to bully’ his team by NPFL side.

” It is unfortunate that teams like Lobi stars often intimidate and bully smaller teams by poaching and hoodwinking them to release their young talents without regards for contractual agreements,” the ebullient football administrator lamented.