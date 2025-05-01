Barcelona and Inter Milan played out an intense 3-3 draw in their Champions League semi-finals clash on Wednesday, delivering a six-goal thriller that kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The match at Camp Nou exploded into life within the first minute as Inter’s Marcus Thuram opened the scoring with a clinical finish from a Denzel Dumfries assist, stunning the home side and giving the visitors an early advantage.

Inter continued their early dominance, doubling their lead in the 21st minute when Dumfries turned from provider to scorer, slotting home an overhead kick after being teed up by Francesco Acerbi.

However, Barcelona were quick to respond. Lamine Yamal halved the deficit in the 24th minute, bringing hope back to the home crowd.

The equaliser came shortly after in the 38th minute when Ferran Torres found the net with help from Raphinha, levelling the score at 2-2 before halftime.

Inter regained the lead in the second half following a corner kick as Dumfries struck again in the 64th minute, this time assisted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who was also shown a yellow card earlier in the 59th minute for a foul.

But the joy for the Italian side was short-lived, as an own goal from Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer following a screamer shot from Raphinha just a minute later restored parity once again at 3-3.

Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí received a yellow card in the 70th minute in a match filled with drama and shifting momentum, but no further goals were scored as both sides settled for a draw at full-time.