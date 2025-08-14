With roughly two years until the 2027 presidential election, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) are divided over moves by certain individuals to facilitate the return of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the party.

This comes as the party prepares to inaugurate both the National Working Committee Zoning Committee and the 2027 Election Zoning Committee in Abuja today (Thursday).

Some senior members of the National Working Committee, who are also part of the NEC, and spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to comment publicly, questioned why Jonathan, who left the party at a critical time, and Obi whose defection to the Labour Party hurt the PDP’s 2023 prospects, now seek to return.

Others within the NEC welcomed the idea but stressed that the PDP already has capable and qualified members, such as Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and others, who could represent the party in the 2027 presidential race.

Meanwhile, sources with the PDP leadership confirmed to our correspondent that the party has not officially reached out to Jonathan and Obi, adding that those reaching out are doing so individually and not on behalf of the party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced that the Zoning Committee would be inaugurated on Thursday (today), adding that the party already boasts a sufficient pool of credible presidential contenders.

Reacting, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, stated that regardless of who the PDP fields as its 2027 presidential candidate, the ruling party’s candidate, President Bola Tinubu, will secure victory.

The PDP recently emerged from a prolonged internal crisis that lasted several months.

During this period, several prominent members, such as its 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, current Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, and other key leaders, defected to the APC and the newly formed African Democratic Congress.

As part of efforts to restructure and reposition, the PDP, at its 101st NEC meeting on July 24, resolved to hold a National Elective Convention on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, to elect 19 new members into its National Working Committee.

In recent weeks, to populate the party, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who also serves as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, met separately with former President, Jonathan in Bayelsa and former Labour Party presidential candidate Obi in Bauchi, with discussions reportedly centered on their possible return to the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

Additionally, party leaders such as former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, former Minister of Information and National Orientation Jerry Gana, and others have publicly urged Jonathan and Obi to rejoin the PDP.

Beyond the PDP, Nigerians remain divided over Jonathan’s eligibility, following a 2018 constitutional amendment that prohibits anyone who has been sworn in twice in the past from contesting for the presidency or a governorship.

Sections 137(3) and 182(3) of the Constitution address this matter, stating that a person who has been sworn in to complete another person’s term as President or Governor may only be elected to that office for one additional term.

Section 137(3) applies to the President and states: “A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”

Section 182(3) applies to Governors and states: “A person, who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as Governor, shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.”

While Obi has maintained that he remains with the Labour Party in alliance with the coalition party, ADC, Jonathan has neither confirmed nor denied reports of his potential return to the PDP to contest the 2027 presidential election.

A PDP National Working Committee member, who revealed that the party leadership is not currently in discussions with Jonathan or Obi, said that if they choose to return, Jonathan would be received by the party with mixed feelings.

The source stated, “Well, the PDP has not officially reached out to these people. But some individuals are discussing with them, and not on behalf of the party.

“PDP remains the only genuine political party that has the people at its center. Those who wrote the party off can now see that the PDP is the party to beat in the 2027 election. It is a party with structure across all wards, local governments, geopolitical zones, and states.

“That is why many Nigerians are trooping in and joining the party. The PDP is open to all Nigerians who are ready to submit themselves to the party’s rules. This includes former President Jonathan and Obi. However, the PDP will receive both Jonathan and Obi with mixed feelings, because they dumped the party at a critical time when the party needed them, and their previous actions affected the party’s fortunes.

“Jonathan abandoned the party after the 2015 election, at a time when he should have been leading the party and repositioning it. Obi also left in the heat of the 2019 elections, and his defection, no doubt, affected the party’s performance in that year’s presidential election.

“So, while we welcome as many Nigerians as possible, we will receive Jonathan and Obi based on these reasons, with the hope that they will submit themselves to the party’s rules and will not come to dictate to the party. Whatever they want to achieve can be achieved through the PDP, but they must be willing and ready to participate in a level playing field for all, because that is what our party stands for.”

Another NWC member, in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, stated that those advocating for Jonathan’s candidacy are motivated by selfish interests, while stressing that Obi must be willing to return to the party.

He stated, “I am a leader in this party. We are reading and hearing that the PDP is in talks with Jonathan and Obi. I am not aware of this because there has been no official communication between our party and these individuals.

“You see, Jonathan needs to ask those who are urging him to run an important question: are they asking him to run because they believe in his capacity, or for their selfish interests?

“As for Obi, is he ready to submit himself to PDP rules? Here in the PDP, we follow due process, and members are treated equally.

“They will be welcomed into the party if they want to return, but they must be ready to submit themselves to party processes, because the PDP will be fair to all going forward. There will be no preferential treatment for anyone.”

A NEC member, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, on his part, accused Jonathan of being responsible for abandoning the party.

He stated, “The circumstances under which former President Jonathan left office and the PDP, where senior leaders and members of the party openly and secretly conspired against him, which I believe might have informed his decision to stay aloof.

“I am not trying to justify why he stayed away for such a long time, but my point is that, if you look at it objectively, one would not be surprised that he took that decision in light of the prevailing circumstances he faced.

“As a former President, he has his pride of place, and all his dues and accolades must be fully given to him. Yes, he shirked certain responsibilities, which is unfortunate, but we are not in a position now to apportion blame. There are people who have done worse, yet we have accommodated and forgiven them in the past, and even in the present.

“So, in the spirit of oneness, continuity, and fairness, every hand, including Obi, should be welcomed. With regard to the former president and notwithstanding the goodwill he has gathered post-presidency, we need all the goodwill we can get now to push this party back into the national limelight.”

Osadolor alleged that the Bauchi Governor and a few PDP members are backing Jonathan’s candidacy because they believe he would be easier to market.

He added, “However, President Jonathan is not the only person we have in this party. We have governors like Governor Seyi Makinde, who has been doing exceptionally well in projecting the party and representing the people of Oyo State in a top-notch manner. So, while wooing former President Jonathan is fine, he is not the only option we have.

“I am sure the likes of Governor Bala are wooing him because they feel he will be easier to sell. But as an advocate of capacity, competence, and character, I also believe that young, vibrant, competent, and capable leaders like Governor Seyi should be able to do the same. Still, I am not averse to having former President Jonathan run. Yes, he did well, stabilized the country, and grew the economy to an enviable height. But he is not the only person we can deploy come 2027.”

Another NEC member and former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Tsauri, said both Jonathan and Obi would be welcomed into the party, noting that the former President has always remained in the PDP.

He stated, “But has Goodluck Jonathan ever told you that he has left the PDP? Or has he told anybody that he has left the PDP? So, Goodluck Jonathan is still in the PDP, alright? Yes, he hasn’t been available for party activities or supporting the party in any way.

“It doesn’t matter, it is much better he stays aloof than does what people would not like him to do. The fact of the matter is that Goodluck Jonathan has proved to Nigerians and Africans that he is a complete gentleman, right? That’s why he has not lost credibility up to now, as I’m talking to you.

“But now, Peter Obi left the PDP, that’s true. I don’t think he will return to the PDP at all. But now the PDP needs people who will join because of the political challenges it is facing left, right, and center. You know it, I know it, especially the issue of leadership, right?

“Now, PDP is the only political party in Nigeria that has a structure everywhere from polling stations to the national level. So, it is impossible for any election to hold without PDP fielding candidates from the council ward to the presidency, right? We cannot afford to have an election somewhere and not field candidates, no way. PDP is too big for that.”

The former PDP National Secretary stated that the party remains a formidable force for the 2027 elections, adding that Jonathan would be a strong contender for its ticket.

He stated, “When you see people coming into a political party to contest an election, it means the political party is a very good bride, right? But nobody can tell you that the party officially approached Goodluck. It is the situation and what people see that likely make them believe Goodluck Jonathan has something to offer the party.

“We all know that Goodluck Jonathan can only serve for one term, not two. So, if we invite him, we happen to get our presidential ticket to the South, then he can be a good contender. But the party leadership has not approached Jonathan or even Obi officially. I am not saying there’s anything wrong with that. I am just saying nobody has told you Goodluck Jonathan is going to be given an automatic ticket. Nobody has said it.

“As I told you, it’s not official because the party has not approached him yet, although some people may be doing so in their personal capacity, but certainly not as political party officials. But if they want to join, we will welcome them. Obi and Jonathan will be a plus to PDP’s strength.”

Responding to questions about the possible return of Jonathan and Obi to the PDP, Ologunagba said at a Wednesday press conference that the party already has sufficient presidential prospects and is concentrating on the November elective convention in Ibadan.

He stated, “In our party today, we have great prospects for presidential candidates. I mentioned governors and what they have achieved. But I tell you this: today, this party has many highly qualified, exceptionally capable, and performing governors who can become president of this country.

“So, the question you are asking me, ‘is Jonathan contesting?’ Ask him. I do not speak for President Jonathan. You go and ask him. You have access to Obi and Jonathan, I know, so ask them. It is not for me to speculate.

“PDP is the most popular party in Nigeria, with structures across the country, and the most genuine party. This is why many Nigerians want to join our party. We welcome as many Nigerians as are interested in joining our party.

“At the moment, our attention is on the elective convention scheduled to be held in Ibadan, Oyo State. Both the state government and the PDP are taking all necessary steps to ensure a smooth, hitch-free event. By tomorrow (today), the Zoning Committee, already at work, will be formally inaugurated in Abuja, so it can submit its report at the next NEC meeting before it is made public.”

Reacting to recent comments by some party members that could jeopardize the PDP’s chances in 2027, Ologunagba warned that the party demands complete loyalty from every member.

He added, “Again, membership of the party is voluntary. There is easy entry and easy exit. What we will not take is disloyalty to this party. What we are asking for is absolute, 100% loyalty. That is what we demand from our members.

“So, if anybody wants to leave the party, which we hope they do not, because it will be a voyage of no discovery, they should rather stay back here, because this is the only political party where you can achieve your goals and aspirations in politics. Ninety per cent of those who are gone had their tutelage in the PDP. So it tells you that there is something unique about the PDP. We welcome people who want to come back.

“Some left out of anger; some left due to misinformation. But now we are stable, we are strong, and we are pushing towards the National Convention. This is the right time to come back, and we are willing. But what the party will not take is disloyalty. It is going to be total, and we demand it. We are going to enforce it. We will use our constitution. We will not be brash. We will be right-thinking. We will be accommodating, but we will be fair. That is what we will do.

“Loyalty is a personal thing, and when you are in a party like this, we have said we demand it. If at any point we find out that you do not give it, the constitution will kick in. I addressed that earlier. We demand 100 per cent loyalty from our members. We have issued that statement. That statement is working. That is our position today.”

In response, the APC Director of Publicity described the PDP as a struggling party on life support.

Ibrahim, in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, stated, “PDP is a struggling party; it is in the intensive care unit, so it should not be taken seriously. No matter who they present as their candidate for President or any other office, the APC candidates will defeat them.” – Punch.