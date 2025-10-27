Residents of Bazar community and surrounding villages in the Yabo Local Government Area of Sokoto State have raised an alarm over a N15 million levy allegedly imposed on them by suspected armed bandits.

The communities are under the Sokoto South Senatorial District and are currently represented by the former governor of the state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Some of the community members said the bandits had warned that failure to pay the ransom could lead to a series of violent attacks on the communities.

One of the residents, Dauda Umar, confirmed the development in an interview with journalists. He described the situation as dire and in need of the government’s attention.

“It is true that the bandits demanded N15 million from us, threatening to cause harm if we don’t comply. I don’t have direct knowledge of their next move, but the levy has already been imposed, and some people are discussing how to raise the money.”

According to him, the latest attack occurred on a Friday night around 11:40 p.m. and lasted until about 1:06 a.m.

“They abducted seven people during the raid, but later released our village head and five others after warning them not to report the incident. They also looted shops and carted away goods worth millions of naira,” he added.

The residents also appealed to the Chairman of Yabo Local Government Area and the Sokoto State Government to strengthen security in the affected areas to prevent imminent loss of lives and property.

“We have reported to the authorities, including the police, but we still need more support to tackle this threat,” he further said.

Weeks ago, The Guardian reported that residents of Kebbe Local Government Area in Sokoto State appealed to the Federal Government to permit them to bear arms for self-defence, saying repeated bandit attacks have left communities vulnerable and government protection inadequate.

Speaking at a press briefing in Sokoto, community leaders led by Alhaji Adamu Kebbe described a deteriorating security situation that has caused deaths and widespread destruction of property. They accused state and local authorities of abandoning them and said official responses to attacks have been slow and insufficient.

A resident, Haruna, told journalists: “We can’t sleep with our two eyes closed anymore. Our communities are being wiped out, and the government is doing little to protect us.”

Several speakers warned that unless security improves, people may feel compelled to take their safety into their own hands.

The delegation also urged the Federal Government to provide direct funding to local governments so they can better equip community security outfits and respond more quickly to raids.

“If we can’t get protection from the government, then we must be allowed to protect ourselves,” they said.