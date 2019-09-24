COAS, IGP, absent as Service Chiefs finally appear before Reps

Service Chiefs have finally appeared before the House of Representatives to discuss the national security issues.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General Police (IGP) Adamu Muhammed, were however absent at the meeting which was behind closed doors in one of the meeting rooms of the National Assembly.

Both Buratai and Muhammed sent representatives.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the meeting was aimed at finding out why there are still growing concerns of insecurity in the country despite the claims of success made by the military.

￼At the meeting, he asked why there is an uptick in insecurity. He also offered the collaboration of the house to ensure the lingering security challenges are curtailed.

Chief of Defense Staff who led the Service Chiefs at the meeting apologised for their absence at the previous meeting called by the House of Representatives.

He explained that their absence was not out of disrespect to the House but due to another meeting which was held by the Service Chiefs of the same day.

The service chiefs had earlier on Friday shunned the invitation by the House of Representatives, a situation which the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila described as an insult to the Parliament.

He then promised to report the matter to President Muhammadu Buhari.