The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted bail to activist and social media commentator, Justice Mark Chidiebere, otherwise known as Justice Crack, in the sum of N5m over alleged cybercrime offences.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, while ruling on the bail application, ordered that the bail bond must be backed by one surety in like sum.

The court held that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court at a fixed address for at least four years, and must deposit proof of residence either through a tenancy agreement or certificate of occupancy, with the court registry.

The judge further ruled that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15, with evidence of at least three months’ salary, a letter of authentication from the immediate head of department and proof of pensionable employment.