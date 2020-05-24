Davido gives N1m to artist for viral photo

Nigerian musician Davido has gifted one million naira to a young designer, Odukoya Wasiu Abiodun who edited the controversial photo of the singer and his counterpart, Wizkid.

Abiodun was the artist who edited the photos of the Blow My Mind singer and his colleague Wizkid in the viral post that seemed to have started the controversial drama on social media.

The photo had Davido putting on traditional wear called agbada with a cap on his head. One could spot stains of white chalk on his face too. Beside Davido is the Ojuelegba singer who also had stains of white chalk on his head and a white wrapper tied around him.

The picture which has caused drama between Davido and Burna boy was posted by the singer yesterday with the caption;

“The 2 greatest of all time ! No”.

Ayofrica, the brain & hands behind the photoshopped image reacted wildly to the acknowledgment from Davido, sharing a video on his Instagram with the caption ;

“Someone tell me this is a dream !

Bcos I can’t just believe this is happening to me right now @davidoofficial made today the best day of my life !!!! @davidoofficial sent me 1MILLION NAIRA !!!! CASH

Was shocked !!! Thanking you isn’t enough at all

I know one thing God will reward all ur good deeds you v done God blessings will never stay far away from you

@tundeednut you are the real deal here daddy if not you sir who else I’ll forever be grateful forever your boy God bless you abundantly

All thanks to God

All thanks to @davidoofficial

All thanks to @tundeednut

All thanks to MY MUM

All thanks to @callmewyzee my blood

All thanks to everyone following me”.