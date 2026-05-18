The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a total sum of ₦837,485,389.00 in recovered funds to the Katsina State Government on Monday, May 18, 2026, through its Kano Zonal Directorate.

The recovery covers two separate cases involving the alleged diversion of public funds. In the first case, ₦547,015,389.00 was recovered following a petition by the Katsina State Government over the alleged diversion of nearly ₦1.3 billion in statutory tax remittances.

Investigations revealed that funds originating from international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and ALIMA, were allegedly diverted into a private account by six officials of the Board of Internal Revenue Service and three bank staff.

Twelve suspects were charged to court, with six already convicted after pleading guilty, while six others are still facing trial at the Katsina State High Court. In the second case, ₦290,470,000.00 was recovered following findings from a 2021 intelligence report.

The investigation reportedly uncovered that a former Sub-Treasurer, Sani Lawal BK, and former Deputy Sub-Treasurer, Saadu Maiwada, working in the office of the Accountant General of Katsina State, allegedly colluded to divert funds through unauthorized cash withdrawals from the Sub-Treasury Expenditure Account into private companies.

Authorities stated that no contracts were awarded or services rendered to justify the payments. The suspects have been arraigned since July 11, 2023 on charges bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of funds, with ongoing trials and witness testimonies in court.

During the handover ceremony at the Kano Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Friday S. Ebelo, formally presented the recovered funds to Dr. Kabir Abdullahi Yantumaki, Executive Director of Standard and Compliance at the Katsina State Internal Revenue Service.

Ebelo reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to fighting financial crimes and ensuring accountability in public service. He emphasized that the recovered funds belong to the people of Katsina State and urged that they be transparently utilized for public benefit. He also warned that the EFCC would continue to pursue all cases of financial misconduct.

In response, Yantumaki expressed appreciation to the EFCC for its professionalism and assured that the recovered funds would be properly lodged into the state’s consolidated revenue account for the benefit of citizens.