El-Rufai fulfils promise, enrols son in public school

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on Monday fulfilled his campaign promise to enrol his six-year-old son, Abubakar El-Rufai, in public school.

El-Rufai junior was enrolled as a primary one pupil at the Kaduna Capital School, Malali, in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking shortly after enrolling his son, the governor said it was when political leaders’ children attend public schools that the schools would attract the needed attention.

“I believe it is only when all political leaders have their children in public schools that we will pay due attention to quality of public education.

“I went to a public school like this. In fact, the school I went to was not as good as this one, but here I am because of the quality teaching I got.

“My intention is to ensure that all our public schools offer quality education and so we encourage all our senior public servants to send their children to public schools,” he said,

Recall that the governor in a broadcast in December, 2017 declared a state of emergency in the education sector, promising to revamp it.

He was reported as saying, “I will by personal example ensure that my son that will be six years of age in 2019 will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace,” he promised.