Fidelity Bank produces 13 new millionaires in GAIM promo

Fidelity Bank Plc has churned out 13 new millionnaires in its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Savings Promo Season 3 at its second monthly draw on Monday in Lagos.

According to the Chairperson of the Savings Promo Committee, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, a total of N19 million was won by the 13 customers, aside 18 consolation prizes for others , as parting gifts before Christmas.

Some of the cash winners include Mr. Kamsiyochukwu Okoli, who won N2 million; Ms Elisabeth David, N3 million and Mr. Collins Oragwam who went home with N2 million.

Mrs. Ugochukwu, who doubles as the Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, said the promo was initiated to strengthen the Federal Government’s financial inclusion policy and empower their various customers who have stood with the bank over the years.

She explained that the bank had given a total of N34 million to over 62 customers during the Season 3 promo, adding that “N76 million is still outstanding for the lucky customers in the course of the promo”. She added: “N110 million will be given to customers at the end of the GAIM 3 promo expected to last for six months. We also rewarded 1,400 customers with airtime worth N1.8 million.

“The GAIM season 3, popularly known as Game 3, is the eight promo being conducted by the bank in the past 11 years. The focus of the bank is to improve the standard of living of its customers and to strengthen savings culture,’’ she said.

Ugochukwu said the savings promo allowed the bank to go into the nooks and crannies of the country to enlighten people on financial inclusion. “Today, the draw produced 13 cash winners of N19 million nationwide and produced 18 consolation prize winners of table top fridges, generators and television sets.

This event has been public conduct and public witnessing that produced winners across the country,” Ugochukwu said.

Also speaking, Mr. Richard Madiebo, the bank’s Divisional Head, Retail Banking, said the bank used the savings promo to reward customers during this Yuletide season.

“What we urge customers to do, is to go and save your money with Fidelity in any of our branches across the country,” he said.