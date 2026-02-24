President Bola Tinubu yesterday night vowed that his administration would establish state police to tackle insecurity across the country.

The President also assured Nigerians that the promises he made before assuming office in 2023 would be fulfilled.

President Tinubu spoke while hosting state governors to an interfaith breaking of the fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held to observe Ramadan and Lent with the governors, whom he urged to redouble their efforts to ensure that grassroots communities, where hope sometimes flickers, are not neglected.

The President said: “Tonight, I hosted our state governors to an interfaith breaking of the fast as Muslims observe Ramadan and Christians’ journey through Lent.

“In this sacred season for two of the major faiths in our dear country, we are reminded that beyond politics and policy, we are first a people of conscience.

“I commended the governors for their efforts so far and for the various outreaches they have carried out this holy month. But I also challenged them to do more.

“To reach the young man who feels forgotten. To lift the woman who carries her family on tired shoulders.

To touch the communities at the grassroots where hope sometimes flickers, development must not recognise religion, compassion must not recognise tribe and opportunity must not recognise status.

“I am determined to rescue this country. And as long as we work together in delivering hope to our citizens, the best is yet to come for Nigeria.”

The President further assured: “What I promised Nigerians will not be postponed. Security is the foundation of prosperity. Without it, farms cannot flourish, businesses cannot grow, and families cannot sleep in peace.

“We will establish state police to curb insecurity. This is not about politics; it is about practicality. It is about empowering states with the tools to protect their people while strengthening our national framework.

“We must be bold enough to reform what is not working. We must be united enough to protect what we hold dear.

“Nigeria will be safer. Nigeria will be stronger. And together, we must commit to making it so.”