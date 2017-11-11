I had wished Femi Otedola wasn’t my father — DJ Cuppy

Being a daughter of a billionaire certainly comes with some advantages and yet some headaches too.

It is one fact Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, daughter of oil and gas mogul, Femi Otedola has had to grapple with.

In this chat, the delectable DJ who recently debuted as a musician with the release of her first official single titled ‘Green light’, featuring Tekno, said she once wished her father was not the renowned business mogul he is because it gave her a weird feeling when she began her career as a Disc Jockey in Nigeria.

“Yes I once wished I wasn’t the daughter of my father, but that was back in the days, I’m now very comfortable in my own skin. When I first entered the industry, I felt like a lot of artistes and industry people wouldn’t accept me because I’m Femi Otedola’s daughter. I felt they wouldn’t feel comfortable with me, thinking I have an unfair advantage to enter their space and dominate it all”, she said.

However, after earning an enviable pedigree through hard work, resilience and consistency, she no longer feels the same way.

“But now, I feel like I’ve paid my dues over the last few years and I’ve built some great relationships in the industry and people are starting to really respect me because I’ve built a good reputation for myself. So now I’m happy to say who my dad is. I can’t really change who my dad is and I’m embracing it and seeing it as a blessing now.

Speaking about her debut single, she said; “Green light is my first official single; it’s my way of coming out to market with my own song. As a DJ, its great playing other songs but this is the first time that I get to play my own original song. People don’t understand how exciting it is for me because it is really the first time that I’ve been able to take my brand to the next level. It is not a remix like I’ve previously done, it’s my own original track and I’ve teamed up with Tekno who is such a fantastic musician, a bit crazy but very creative.” – Vanguard.