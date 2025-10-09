The NNPC Limited, Sahara Group, Eroton E&P, and Bilton Energy Ltd. have commissioned Nigeria’s first wholly owned 2.2 million-barrel capacity Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel, designed to drive sustained oil and gas production, energy reliability, security, and sustainability across Nigeria.

The vessel is Nigeria’s first Crude Oil Terminal to be commissioned in 50 years.

Christened Cawthorne, the Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Terminal is a world-class facility designed to enhance crude evacuation from Nigeria’s OML 18 and nearby assets. OML 18 partners include Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Eroton E&P, OML Eighteen Energy Resource Ltd. (a Sahara Group Company) and Bilton Ltd.

This achievement, according to Udobong Ntia, EVP Upstream, NNPC, who represented the NNPC GCEO, Bashir Ojulari at the commissioning, “is another bold achievement from the partnership between NNPC and its JV Partners that will guarantee seamless operations and bolster the strategic targets set by the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards ensuring optimised upstream production in Nigeria.”

Strategically stationed offshore Bonny, the double-hull FSO vessel with a storage capacity of 2.2 million barrels, represents a bold step forward in strengthening Nigeria’s crude export infrastructure and operational resilience.

The facility will receive, store, and offload crude oil to export tankers, providing a dependable solution to the logistical and infrastructural constraints that have long limited Nigeria’s crude evacuation capacity.

Cutting the tape to signal the official commissioning, Seyi Omotola, NNPC Chief Upstream Investment Officer, said the vessel represents a “renewed hope” for Nigeria’s upstream sector, adding that it also reaffirms the growing capacity of the nation to make its energy sector globally competitive.

Engr. Enorense Amadasu, the Executive Commissioner, Development & Production, who represented Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), said: “this is a commendable achieve that aligns with the vision of the NUPRC towards accelerating production in the nation, reliably, seamlessly and sustainably.”

Amadasu added that the Cawthorne FSO will enhance Nigeria’s export reliability and contribute to a more stable global energy supply chain. “This is a critical step toward unlocking the full potential of OML 18 and other strategic assets in the region.”

According to Ibiyemi Asaolu, Managing Director of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Offshore Limited (NEOL), “This milestone showcases what is possible when innovation, collaboration, and execution excellence align. With FSO Cawthorne, we are not only securing production continuity from OML 18 but also contributing to Nigeria’s long-term energy infrastructure and revenue stability.”

“The Cawthorne FSO stands as a symbol of innovation meeting necessity,” said Dr. Tosin Etomi, Head, Commercial and Planning, Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group Upstream Company). “It is not just a vessel it’s an assurance of continuity, reliability, and value creation for our partners, our nation, and our people. This collaboration with the NNPC, NUPRC and other stakeholders, embodies the drive to turn complex energy challenges into sustainable solutions that power progress across Africa.”

Etomi said the ultramodern vessel is fitted with digital capabilities that makes it a vessel “built for the future, driving operational flexibility, reduction in carbon exposure from barge movements, and enhances overall evacuation safety. It’s an investment in resilience of the upstream sector and our environment.”

Etomi added: “The commissioning of FSO Cawthorne reaffirms Sahara Group’s and indeed OML 18 Partners’ commitment to powering progress responsibly through partnerships, innovation, and infrastructure that strengthen Africa’s energy independence.”

The FSO Cawthorne project was conceived to address persistent challenges in Nigeria’s evacuation system, including limited barging capacity, delays in ship-to-ship transfers, and reduced vessel accessibility due to siltation at various berthing slots which is much needed to support the assets 2025 exit volume of 50kbopd.

Through this innovation, OML18 Partners have created a more efficient, safer, and sustainable alternative that will reduce pipeline dependency and the risks associated with oil theft and vandalism.

The conversion of the Cawthorne vessel from a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) into a fully integrated FSO unit was a feat of engineering excellence. It included extensive modifications, state-of-the-art mooring systems, and cutting-edge import and export infrastructure, all designed in line with international maritime, safety, and environmental standards such as IMO and MARPOL. Fitted with a Marine Control System, the first and only FSO with such in the region, it combines this technology with Artificial Intelligence to maximise fully automated import/export systems, PAGA, security, to list a few of the features.

The vessel can accommodate up to 50 personnel on board, offering a safe, secure, and comfortable environment for crew members and operations staff.

Beyond its immediate operational benefits, the FSO serves as a scalable platform capable of accommodating future production increases and tie-ins from surrounding oil fields, further cementing its role as a strategic national asset.