Kaduna Electric begins meter installation

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company said it has begun installation of meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

The company, which disclosed this in Kaduna at the weekend in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said since the commencement of the installation, meters have been installed for customers under the Doka, Barnawa, Zaria and Makera area offices in Kaduna State.

According to the statement, Integrated Power Ltd is the company’s MAP in charge of installing meters for customers in Barnawa, Makera, Kafancan and Zaria area offices, while Holley Metering is responsible for installations for customers under Doka Area Office.

“Mojec International is to meter customers under Rigasa Area Office and Cresthill Ltd is in charge of metering customers in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states,” the statement added.

It urged customers to take advantage of the MAP scheme to get metered by visiting the company’s website to register and make a request.

The statement enjoined customers under area offices where the scheme is yet to take off, to be patient, as logistic problems that have hindered the exercise will soon be overcome.