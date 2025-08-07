The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched its campaign for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency by-election with a bold declaration to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing the contest as a people-driven movement for change.

The campaign flag-off, held at a packed rally in the heart of the constituency, drew thousands of supporters, with party leaders hailing it as a “clear signal” that the PDP remains the party to beat in Kaduna.

Speaking at the rally on Wednesday, the Kaduna State PDP Deputy Chairman, Nuhu Kayarda, declared that the party was poised to reclaim the seat with Barrister Esther Ashivelli Dawaki as its candidate, dismissing the power of incumbency as “no match for the will of the people.”

“This is our time. You’ve seen the crowd, you’ve heard the voices. Our candidate is not only popular but deeply rooted in the grassroots. Esther knows the pains of our people, and she has the courage to speak and fight for them. This election is not about power; it is about the people—and the people are with us,” Kayarda told supporters.

The PDP candidate, Esther Dawaki, a lawyer and youth advocate, electrified the gathering with a speech that combined passion, empathy, and a call to action.

She pledged to provide responsible, inclusive representation anchored on education, youth development, and women’s empowerment.

“As a woman and as a youth, I carry the aspirations of millions of people who feel forgotten. When you empower a woman, you uplift a household. When you support a youth, you are investing in the future. I am here to be the voice of our people in Abuja—not to be silent or sidelined,” she said.

She criticised the APC’s handling of insecurity and poverty in the constituency, insisting that under its leadership, families in Chikun and Kajuru had suffered neglect.

“Our families are tired of promises without progress. The insecurity, the poor roads, the joblessness—it must end. We are bringing new energy and fresh ideas to Abuja. This is the era of people-first representation,” she added.

The PDP campaign team said its legislative agenda would focus on tackling security challenges in the area, expanding access to quality education, and securing federal attention for infrastructure projects long overdue in the constituency.

Also addressing the crowd, a former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the party, Mark Jacob, warned that the people would resist any attempt to manipulate the electoral process.

“This time, we are prepared. The votes will count. Esther represents competence, compassion, and commitment. The APC should be ready for a serious political battle,” he said.

The by-election, which was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, has set the stage for a heated contest between the PDP and the APC, as both parties scramble to win the strategic federal seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.