Nigeria records 245 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

There is no respite for Nigeria, as the nation ramps up 245 new Coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its overall total to 7,261.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus takes the lead again with 131 new cases, with Jigawa coming next with 16 fresh infections, in the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday.

Ogun recorded 13 new Coronavirus cases; Borno, 12 cases while Kaduna, Oyo, Ebonyi and Rivers have nine cases each.

Kano also recorded in eight new Coronavirus cases; Kwara, seven; Katsina, five, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto, three; Bauchi and Yobe, two cases, while Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, FCT and Bayelsa recorded one case each.

The nation recorded 10 new deaths from the virus on Friday, taking its total deaths so far to 221.

So far, Nigeria has discharged 2007 patients who survived the pandemic.