Nollywood diva, Ini Edo marks 37th birthday

Nollywod film star, Iniobong Edo, popularly known as Ini Edo, is celebrating her birthday at 37 today. Ini shared a lovely message to herself, thanking God for how far she has come.

She wrote:

Let me take my time to appreciate this young woman…Who’s been through it all..good and bad..But still is here ,still I Arise through it all,still eager to see what life has in store,still striving to achieve my dreams and goals in life,never giving up,eternally staying grateful to God and the universe for the incredible love it shows me, still learning, still loving, still growing going nowhere, still giving you a run for ya money, still killing the game, still here because you love me, because I am GOD’s chosen…

Happy birthday to Me….