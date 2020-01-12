Sade Adu Karaoke Night holds in Lagos Thursday

Elite Resources is organizing an exclusive Karaoke Night for Nigerian-British singer and songwriter, Folasade Helen Adu widely known as Sade Adu to honour the legendary singer on her birthday as she turns 61 on Thursday, January 16th, 2020.

The Karaoke which is coming up at Shaunz Karaoke Bar, Lekki, Lagos is supported by Sprouting Roots Media and Vuga Music where friends, family, and colleagues will come together to sing and enjoy their favorite Sade Adu songs alongside other Sade Adu lovers.

According to the organizers, the event promises to be fun, engaging, while there are prizes to be won by the best singers.

Sade Adu began her career as a backup singer for the band Pride, then split from the band with guitarist Stuart Matthewman in 1983 to form her own band, called Sade. They recorded their first album in just six weeks and released it to great success in July 1984.

The group followed up with three more successful albums over the next eight years. The band then took an eight-year hiatus before releasing a comeback album and going on tour throughout 2000 and 2001.

In 2002, she was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire(OBE). In 2010, the group released “Soldier of Love” and it got the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

In 2018, she did the soundtrack “Flower of the Universe” for Disney’s 2018 film A Wrinkle in Time.

Sade married Carlos Pliego in 1989, but they split in 1995. She then started a relationship with Jamaican music producer, Bob Morgan, in the late 1990s, which is when she gave birth to Mickailia. Mickailia came out as a transgender man in 2016.