The Senate has thrown out prayers contained in a motion seeking to rename the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters after the former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), late Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

Nwosu oversaw the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was truncated by the former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rted).

The motion was re-sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Thursday after lawmakers threw it out on Wednesday.

Abaribe called for posthumous national honours to be conferred on Nwosu in recognition of his role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

However, the proposal sparked a heated debate once again, with lawmakers deeply divided over Nwosu’s legacy.

Senator Osita Ngwu acknowledged that Nwosu operated under a military regime, which restricted his ability to announce the results.

He argued that “there was no way he would have announced the results with a gun to his head. That doesn’t change the fact that some of us see him as a hero.”

Senator Austin Akobundu, however, described it as most uncharitable for lawmakers to dismiss Nwosu’s contributions, insisting that he deserved a place in Nigeria’s hall of honour.

On the other hand, several senators like Senator Jimoh Ibrahim dismissed the idea outright, questioning why the Senate should honour someone who failed to announce the results insisting that “nothing should be named after him”.

Senator Cyril Fasuyi argued that history does not reward efforts, but only results.

“As long as he did not announce the result, whether under duress or not, I am against naming INEC headquarters after him,” he submitted.

Also, Senator Sunday Karimi criticised Nwosu for lacking the courage to speak out, while Senator Afolabi Salisu warned that immortalising him would undermine the memory of MKO Abiola, the widely accepted winner of the June 12, 1993, annulled election.

“Any attempt to do anything beyond a one-minute silence is to rubbish Abiola’s legacy,” he tendered.

After intense deliberation, most senators rejected the motion through a voice vote.

They, however, agreed to honour him with a one-minute silence and extend condolences to his family, effectively dismissing the other prayers to immortalise Nwosu.