Students under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ondo State chapter, took to the streets on Thursday to protest the worsening insecurity in the state.

The demonstrators, primarily from Owo Polytechnic, blocked Oba Adesida Road near the “A” Division in Akure, chanting “Enough is enough” and demanding urgent government intervention.

The students decried the frequent abduction of their colleagues, alleging that kidnappers often killed victims even after collecting ransom.