Villarreal’s La Liga match against Barcelona in December could become the first European league fixture to be played abroad after the Spanish football federation approved plans to host the game in the United States.

The RFEF will now seek permission from Fifa and Uefa to move the game to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which is scheduled to host seven matches at the 2026 World Cup.

The game is currently scheduled to be played at Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica on 21 December.

“At its meeting on 11 August 2025, the RFEF board of directors received a request from Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona to play their match on matchday 17 of the first division in the United States,” the RFEF said.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation will submit the request to Uefa to begin the process for subsequent authorisation by Fifa for the match to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 20 December 2025.”