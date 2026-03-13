The United States Department of State on Friday announced a reward of up to $10m for information on several Iranian officials, including the country Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The offer was made under the US Department of State Rewards for Justice Programme, which said it was seeking information about individuals it described as “Iranian terrorist leaders.”

This was contained in a poster released by the programme on X.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the poster read.

Those listed include Esmail Khatib, Iran’s minister of intelligence; Ali Asghar Hejazi, deputy chief of staff to the supreme leader; Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser; and Eskandar Momeni, Iran’s interior minister.

Others mentioned include Ali Larijani, who currently serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council.

The banner also referenced several additional positions without naming specific individuals, including the secretary of the Supreme Defence Council, the head of the supreme leader’s military office, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader.

According to the programme, individuals with information about the officials or about senior IRGC commanders and their networks may submit tips through encrypted messaging platforms or via a communication channel on the Tor network.

It added that those who provide credible information could be eligible for a reward of up to $10m and possible relocation.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran following the recent leadership change in Tehran.

Mojtaba Khamenei was named Iran’s new supreme leader on March 8 after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the early stages of the ongoing conflict between Iran and a US-Israel coalition.

The 56-year-old cleric was selected by Iran’s powerful clerical body, the Assembly of Experts, which is responsible for choosing the country’s supreme leader.

Following his appointment, Iran’s powerful military organisation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, pledged allegiance to him as the country faced escalating military confrontation with the United States and Israel.

In his first statement since assuming office, Khamenei vowed that Iran would continue retaliatory actions against its enemies and warned that the conflict would persist until what he described as justice for Iranian casualties was achieved.

The statement, which was read on state television rather than delivered in person, also threatened continued pressure on strategic oil routes in the Gulf and warned neighbouring countries hosting US military bases that they could face retaliation.

His absence from public view since taking power has also fuelled speculation about his health, with some US officials claiming he may have been wounded during the conflict, though Iranian authorities say he remains active in leadership.