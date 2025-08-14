Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has revealed that the team has yet to receive the promised $100,000 reward, as well as other commitments made by the Federal Government, following their victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ajibade expressed disappointment over the payment delay.

Chude asked, “Have they delivered the $100,000”?

“We have not received our money, but hopefully, it would be paid. They have not paid, all the promises, we have not received anything,” she said.

Ajibade led the Super Falcons to win in Morocco, extending their record-breaking WAFCON title.

Following the victory, President Bola Tinubu bestowed the national title of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) on the squad and its technical staff.

The President also awarded each participant $100,000 and a three-bedroom apartment.

Tinubu hailed the players for their “indomitable spirit of resilience, determination, and courage” when he received them at the Presidential Villa, characterising their victory as a historic milestone for Nigeria.