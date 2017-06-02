Super Eagles move up in FIFA ranking, maul Togo 3-0 in friendly

Nigeria are now 4th in Africa, according to the latest FIFA/Cocacola world ranking released today.

The Super Eagles, with 730 points moved two places up to 38th position in the world.

The Eagles defeated the Hawks of Togo 3-0 in an international friendly in Paris yesterday.

Ahmed Musa struck twice in 15 minutes to put Nigeria ahead.

Kelechi Iheanacho slotted in the third goal at close range after an Etebo pass.

Egypt, who are 20th in the world are Africa’s leaders.

They are followed by Senegal (27th in the world) and Cameroon (32nd in the world).

Congo DR, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Algeria, in descending order complete Africa’s top ten footballing nations. Morocco are 11th, South Africa 12th, while Mali are 13th in the new ranking.

With just ten international friendlies taking place since the May edition, there is little surprise that most of the top ten remain unchanged, with Brazil, Argentina and another Confederations Cup contender Germany retaining their place as the top three.

However, Poland (tenth, up one place) have managed to gate-crash the top ten for the first time in the Ranking’s history, with the side currently sitting top of Group E in the UEFA section of World Cup qualifying joining Spain on 1198 ranking points, meaning they share tenth spot.

Another pair of sides who share a space in the Ranking are United Kingdom neighbours Wales (13th) and England (13th, up one place) thanks to the Three Lions’ slight rise.

Along with Poland, three other sides who have impressed of late in their respective confederations in World Cup qualifying have reached their all-time high in the June edition, with Peru (15th, up two spots), Syria (77th, up three places) and Papua New Guinea (153rd, up three places), climbing to their loftiest position since the Ranking began almost a quarter-of-a-century ago.

New Zealand, who will face hosts Russia in the opener of the Confederations Cup in Saint Petersburg on 17 June, are the biggest movers by rank (95th, plus 17 places), while there were marginal gains for other Russia 2017 participants Australia (48th, plus two places) and Cameroon (32nd, up one place).

The next FIFA ranking comes out on July 6, 2017