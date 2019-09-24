2019 elections: FIRS denies funding APC campaign with N90bn

The Federal Inland Revenue Service on Monday said it was not true that it provided N90bn to finance the election campaign of the All Progressives Congress during the last presidential election.

The service said this in a statement by the Director, Communications, Mr Wahab Gbadamosi, in reaction to claims by a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Timi Frank, that it supported the APC, through Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with N90bn.

The FIRS said in the last four years since the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Tunde Fowler, supervised operations at the FIRS, the agency had not received up to N90bn per annum as cost of collection from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee.

The service said it was from the remittances from FAAC which had never grossed up to N100bn per annum that it paid salaries and emoluments and trained its over 8,000 members of staff, and managed over 150 offices.

The statement reads in part, “The FIRS operates on behalf of Nigerians. Taxpayers’ money, including the operational funds of the service, is sacred and we exercise extra care and diligence in expenditures, even after such funds must have been appropriated by the National Assembly.”

The FIRS in the statement asked members of the public to ignore the claims of the former national publicity secretary of the APC as he was only seeking cheap popularity.