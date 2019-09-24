I’ll succeed Buhari – Pastor Bakare

The senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has declared that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bakare, who was vice presidential candidate to Buhari in 2011 on the plat- form of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) has been known for his no-nonsense stand when it comes to issues about Nigeria and politics.

In a video which was said to have been recorded in February 2018, but went viral in social media yesterday, the controversial pastor declared that he will be number 16 president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently number 15.

While he described Buhari as the Moses who will take Nigerians to River Jor- dan, he described himself as Joshua, who will take citizens across the river to the Promised Land.

“Take it to the mountain top, if you have never heard it before, I’m saying it to you this morning; in the scheme of things as far as politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Muhammad Buhari is No 15, and yours sincerely, I’m No 16. I have never said that to you before. I make it plain this morning, nothing can change it; he is No15andI’mNo16.

“To this end was I born, I have prepared you for this for more than 30 years. That is why he wants to run in 2019, I do not oppose; he is still No 15, it is when he steps out that I step in.

“His assignment is that of Moses to take Nigeria to River Jordan, but he can’t cross it, it will take a Joshua to cross to the other side and begin the distribution of resources to the people of this nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the controversial pastor has said he had not granted any interview on the issue involving Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In an interview with an online medium, Bakare said: “I believe the government is perfectly capable of addressing the issues.

“I have not and I am not granting interviews on this current VP saga. If, however, my counsel is sought at all, I will handle that confidentially and not in public.”

He urged the public to disregard any interview said to have been granted by him. Agency report