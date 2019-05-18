African soccer legends light up Lagos for Ambode

African football legends will battle their Nigerian counterparts in Lagos a ceremonial tie tagged The Match, in honour of outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The game, which is billed for the Agege Stadium, will have the likes of retired African stars El-Hadji Diouf, Michael Essien, Samuel Eto’o, Abubakar Camara, Didier Zokora, Yaya Toure and others in action.

Others include Richard Kingston, Herita Illunga, Christian Karembeu, France 1998 World Cup winner; Aaron Mokoena and Mamodu Sissoko.

Former Nigerian stars Samson Siasia, Austin Eguavoen, Nwankwo Kanu and their contemporaries are to also feature in The Match.

Organiser of the event, Waidi Akanni, lauded Ambode for his contributions towards improving the sports sector in Lagos.

“Governor Ambode has created a very conducive environment for sports to thrive in the state. Just take a look at the ongoing reconstruction work at the Onikan Stadium, when completed that edifice is going to be the model for others in the country,” the former Lagos FA chairman said.

He also listed Nigeria’s Atlanta 1996 Olympic men’s football winning coach, Jo Bonfrere, to lead former Super Eagles stars at the event.

The Dutch coach was part of Clemens Westerhof’s all-conquering 1994 Eagles that qualified Nigeria for their first-ever appearance at the World Cup in the United States in 1994.

Akanni said it was another opportunity to reunite with some of the players that took the world by storm getting Nigeria ranked fifth best football country in the world after their performance at the 1994 World Cup.

Bonfrere would be assisted by former Super Eagles assistant coach, Joe Erico and ex-international Henry Nwosu.

Proceeds from The Match would be donated to selected orphanages, as well as support children of indigent former national team players.