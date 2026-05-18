Senate President Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

Akpabio secured the party’s ticket during the APC senatorial primary election held on Monday ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio is currently serving as the 15th President of the Nigerian Senate.

He was first elected senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in 2015. He lost the seat in the 2019 senatorial elections before returning to the Senate after winning the 2023 election.