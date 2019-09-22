Back to School: Mrs. Ugwuanyi deworms under-five children

As part of her efforts to ensure that children under five years return to school in a healthy condition for the academic session after the long vacation, the wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has commenced her annual de-worming of children across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who flagged off the exercise at St. Vincent Primary School Ishi/Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area for Enugu East Senatorial District, stated that her visit was to prepare school children in the district health-wise for the current academic session.

The Enugu Governor’s wife who was accompanied by members of her pet-project – Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), added that the programme was in keeping with her unflinching commitment towards the welfare of the vulnerable group in the society.

She disclosed that her pet project undertakes the de-worming of children twice in a year because of the deadly effects of worms in the daily growth of children, pointing out that the wives of the 17 local government chairmen in the state will continue with the exercise in all the local communities.

“We come here today to return you (children) back to school. This is not the first time we are coming here. We had come here for this purpose, and after this exercise today, all the wives of the local government chairmen will continue in all the local communities of the state”, Mrs. Ugwuanyi said.

The governor’s wife stated that the programme was necessitated by the enormous food intake by children at the long holidays which she revealed may constitute breeding ground for worms.

In her words, “this exercise is necessary because of your intake during the holidays and we know that not many of us are privileged to be taking the proper diet and also able to be taking the drugs as required. We all know that these children are our future leaders. Therefore, all efforts should be geared towards safeguarding their health”.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi enjoined the children to be dedicated to their studies, stressing the need for proper education in their lives.

“Please before you venture into any business get at least basic education and you should be very serious with your studies. Reduce your playing habit. Why I allowed you to dance today is to inform you that dancing and playing time have gone. It is now time for serious academic exercise”, Mrs. Ugwuanyi stated.

She also advised parents to register their children with the National Population Commission after birth, noting that the body is the only legal establishment charged with such responsibility.

The governor’s wife, therefore, charged various school authorities in the state to enlighten parents on the need for birth registration with the commission, saying that it will enable the federal government know the exact number of children being delivered in Enugu State in conformity with other states of the country.

Earlier, the wife of Nkanu West Local Government Chairman, Mrs. Ifeoma Okenwa, expressed gratitude to Mrs. Ugwuanyi for coming to de-worm the children of the senatorial district, adding that it will go a long way to enhance the health status of children in the area.

Mrs. Okenwa, who galvanized the children to show deep appreciation to Mrs. Ugwuanyi through songs, applauded her good works and philanthropic gesture including that of her husband, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and prayed God to continue to bless them.

In his remark, the Council Chairman, Hon. Henry Okenwa, while welcoming Mrs. Ugwuanyi lauded her noble roles in uplifting the status of children and women of the state, through her noble gesture.

According to him, “Mummy, this is not the first time you have come to Enugu East Senatorial zone. You have also visited us on a free medical mission and our people are still testifying to your kind gesture. And today, you have come to de-worm our children. This visit is timely because we know the dangers posed by worms and this action of yours is being proactive to avoid this deadly disease”.

While thanking Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife, Monica Ugwuanyi, for their interest in the health of the people, the chairman reassured them that his council area will continue to ensure the de-worming of children in all the communities as directed by the governor’s wife.

Earlier in her address, the school’s Head Mistress, Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuani, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for the de-worming exercise, stating that the visit has enabled the teachers and students to learn more about personal hygiene, discipline and commitment to studies.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who will also perform the exercise in Enugu North and West Senatorial Districts, later administered some de-worming drugs to the children to the delight of the people.