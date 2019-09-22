Gunmen kill PDP, APC ward leaders in Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman in Alakahia Community, Obio/Akpor Local Council of Rivers State, Mr. Nwozuruaka Anele, was yesterday, murdered by unidentified gunmen.

Same day, another young man, identified as Anebo Amadi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rumuekini community in Obio/Akpor Local Council was also killed.

It was learnt that the PDP chieftain was killed in front of his family members, at his residence in Alakahia. Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Orlumati Nwozuruaka said the assailants were many, saying her husband was killed despite several pleas by her children, adding that she was forced to lie down facing the floor to avoid identification, before he was assassinated at about 2:00am.

“We were sleeping when we heard noise at our main door. I woke up. I did not know that my husband had also noticed it and woke up and ran to the bathroom.

“Immediately, his killers, who were many forced their way in and asked my husband of his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and he told them that it was inside the car outside. He requested that they follow him to the car, but they declined.

“They dragged him to the parlour, my children and I were pleading; my little daughter pleaded, ‘brother, please leave my father alone; there, they shot him dead. All I could hear from my husband is, mother, I’m gone,” She cried.

Elder brother of the victim, Jeffrey Omejuriowhor-Amadi, said his brother was killed because of his stance for justice and fairness.

According to report, Amadi’s assailants ambushed him at his family house and shot him dead. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident, saying investigations into the murder cases have commenced.