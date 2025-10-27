Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has said he is under pressure to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at an event at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Jos, Mutfwang said only God and the electorate can determine his political direction.

“It is true that they have been putting pressure on me. But I told them that only two people can authorise me to change my party — one is the God of heaven, and the other is you, the people.“Have you asked me to go anywhere?”

The audience responded with a loud “No”.

Last week, APC leaders in Plateau had dismissed reports that Muftwang was planning to join their party.

“We don’t want anybody coming to our party. You do your thing, and we’ll do ours,” Festus Fuanter, former Deputy National Secretary of the APC, had said.

Reacting to the development, Mutfwang said those rejecting his rumoured defection were acting out of fear.

“So, those who are rejecting me for what I didn’t even ask for are wasting their time,” he said.

“The truth is that 60 to 70 percent of the people in the APC in Plateau would be happy to have us join them. They know I will not do that — and that’s why they’re angry and twisting things.”

He added that he would not dwell on the matter, saying, “It’s a story for another day.”