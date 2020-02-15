Charly Boy makes music comeback with new single

Musician and activist, Charles Oputa, notably known as Charly Boy, has rebounded to the music scene with a new project.

The 68-year-old singer said he came back for fake people especially the so-called ‘God of Men’.

“My new song is dropping, ‘The God of Men’ for all those fake yeye pastors”, the Area Father explained.

“I’m coming back to take my own line as stay my own line. A lot of fake people are around. I work with talented Nigerian artiste, Falz. He is somebody I like and respect so much, fun to be with.”

According to him, it is an advocacy song aimed at fake pastors. Charly Boy disclosed he featured Falz in the song due to his philosophical flair of music that addresses societal issues.

Charly Boy, who is well-known to have championed the rights of the commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as Okada in the country, said he is in total support of the ban of commercial bikes by the Lagos State government.