FG commercialises NIPOST service

The Federal Government on Thursday inaugurated two committees charged with the responsibility of reforming the Nigerian Postal Service.

The steering committee is headed by the Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, with membership cutting across some Ministries, Department and Agencies of government, including the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr. Alex Okoh.

The other committee, the Project Inauguration Team, is headed by the Director of Information and Communications at the BPE, Alhaji Aliyu Maigari. Both committees have a period of five months to submit their reports.

Shittu stated that the reform would split the functions currently being performed by NIPOST into two, adding that its regulatory functions would in due time be performed by a new organisation.

Towards the reform, the minister said the government had approved the commercialisation of the services of NIPOST even though some of these would remain a social function.

“When this exercise is completed, this administration would have succeeded in causing a systemic change in postal service delivery in the country in keeping with the Universal Postal Service obligations of the United Nations to which Nigeria is a signatory,” the minister said.