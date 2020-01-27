Google launches Developer Space in Lagos

Google will launch a ‘Developer Space’ in Lagos that will allow developers, entrepreneurs and community groups to train, network, and grow their expertise.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai had in July, 2017 made a commitment to African entrepreneurs to start the Launchpad Accelerator Africa program, which committed $3 million in equity-free funding to take up to 60 African start-ups through the Accelerator in three years.

In line with this commitment, Google is launching the Developer Space in Lagos tomorrow where entrepreneurs, developers, VCs and investors can connect and collaborate with each other.