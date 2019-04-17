Heritage Bank honours outgoing General Manager/Chief Compliance Officer

It was rain of accolades for the outgoing General Manager and Chief Compliance Officer of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr. Adewumi Adeniyi, yesterday as management colleagues praised him for his exceptional contribution to the growth of the sector after an unbroken stint of 37 years of working in the banking industry.

Speaking at the send forth party at the corporate headquarters of the bank, Mr. Jude Monye, Executive Director South West, Heritage Bank, described the celebrant, fondly called Oga Wumi by his colleagues, as an embodiment of everything called Heritage Bank as well as being a consummate banker of note.

According to him, Oga Wumi is a man that will stand by anyone at any time and on any day because he has a caring heart. “He cares for his colleagues, both senior and junior members of staff of the bank and he is also full of compassion,” Monye said.

The newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer for Heritage Bank, Mrs. Oluwatomi Ojo,in her remarks on the occasion, described Oga Wumi in glowing terms.

“Our relationship was very cordial. He is someone who has extensive banking experience in various areas. He is also someone that is extremely matured, calm, thinks rationally and very strategic.

“People that worked with him also received the fatherly touch but he is also a firm professional who is not afraid to take the unpopular decision when circumstances call for it. He is a well-rounded leader and very compassionate to his colleagues both at personal and official levels.”

In his remarks, Mr. Adeniyi appreciated the board and management of the bank for the honour and also thanked God for such a memorable day.

While assuring his now former colleagues that he is just a phone call away, Mr. Adeniyi encouraged them to carry on professionally and to occupy the space that God has given them. He noted that the send forth party appears to be more elaborate than any other he had experienced as a worker in the bank.

Saying he would greatly miss the people who worked with him, he encouraged them to continue to provide leadership for the bank and to work towards the achievement of the common goals of the organisation so that customers and shareholders of the bank could continue to enjoy better services and returns on their investments.

Adeniyi who is also a council member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) went down memory lane saying, “My banking experience has been very exciting. I started my career with UBA in 1982. I have spent 37 years in the industry, passing through the various phases that characterise the industry during the period and one is still standing. Surely, it is by God’s grace.”

He said the values that kept him going were honesty, commitment and dedication to his work while his wife made the sacrifices of bringing their children up.