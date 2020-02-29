Italian-Nigerian footballer contracts coronavirus

King Paul Akpan Udoh, an Italian-Nigerian player, has become the first footballer to be infected with the deadly coronavirus.

The Sun had reported that an unnamed 22-year-old player for Serie C Group A side Pianese tested positive on Thursday after feeling unwell at the weekend.

However, BBC in a live update identified the player as Paul Akpan Udoh.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that he caught the virus while on a train ride to visit his parents in nearby Emilia.

Udoh was also reported to have “put himself in voluntary quarantine” when he suspected that he was infected with the virus.

Udoh started his career with Reggiana before moving to Juventus in 2011 where he was loaned back for a year.

After progressing through the youth ranks of Juventus, Udoh secured a loan move to Virtus Lanciano, a Serie B side in 2016 with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Failing to impress, he was returned to Juventus, and then loaned to Lega Pro side Pontedera later the same year.

He had a loan stint with Pontedera, Fernana, Fano and Viareggio before joining Pianese on July 14, 2019.

Coronavirus has spread from China to countries in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa.

Italy is the country in Europe with the highest number of reported cases. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy now totals 888 with 21 deaths and 46 patients who have recovered.

Some Italian Serie A matches were postponed last weekend as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.