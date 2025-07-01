Lagos State Teaching Service Commission has reactivated its recruitment portal as a bold step toward improving access to employment opportunities. The job portal will be accessible from Tuesday, July 1 to Monday, July 14, 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit at TESCOM, Olaoye Olusegun, said the initiative aims to promote equity and fairness in the state’s teaching workforce, aligning with the state’s employment policies and digital transformation agenda.

At a press briefing to announce the reactivation of the portal, the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Mrs. Victoria Mopelola Peregrino, disclosed that the portal will provide a user-friendly interface, inclusivity features, and data–driven insights for workforce planning.

She said: “What sets this portal apart is its user-friendly interface, and a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that youth, people with disabilities, and other marginalised groups have equal access to employment opportunities.

“This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the state’s employment policies and digital transformation agenda. It will serve not only as a teacher’s replacement platform, but also as a data-driven tool to assist workforce planning and evidence-based policymaking.”

She reiterated the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission’s commitment to creating an inclusive, transparent, and accessible environment where citizens, especially the youth, can apply for teaching employment, build sustainable careers, and contribute to State and National development.

The job portal, which will be accessible for two weeks (Tuesday 1st of July to Monday 14th of July, 2025) is intended to provide a centralized platform where individuals can apply for State Teaching jobs at the entry level (GL08) in their relevant fields.

She advised interested members of the public with a Degree in Education and other requisite qualifications to visit the portal https.//tescomjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng to submit their applications.