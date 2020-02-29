My Nollywood experience since 2005 – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has recounted his experience when he joined Nollywood in 2005.

The veteran actor and son of Pete Edochie said that year, he met a couple of actors and directors who had no respect for the elders in the business.

According to him, today, all of them had fizzled out without achieving much while the veterans were still waxing strong.

He wrote on his twitter page: “When I joined Nollywood in 2005 I met a couple of actors/directors who had no respect for the elders in the business.

“Today all those guys have fizzled out without achieving much while the veterans are still waxing strong.

I hope someone learns from this.”

Edochie, born on 7 January, 1982 is a Nigerian actor, named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner.

He Joined Nollywood in 2005 in his first film titled “The Exquires” alongside the Late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa. He got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie “Wind Of Glory.” – The News.