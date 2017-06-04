Real Madrid crush Juventus 4-1 to win Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Spanish giants Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to win the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday, the first team to retain the title in 27 years.

The sides were level 1-1 at half-time after Ronaldo scored in the 20th minute and Juve’s Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic equalised seven minutes later. But after the break Real went on the rampage with Casemiro restoring Real’s lead on 61 minutes, Ronaldo firing in the third and Marco Asensio supplying the killer blow on 90 minutes.