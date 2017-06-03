Real Madrid set for Juventus test in Champions League Final

Real Madrid have an “appointment with history” when they face Juventus in the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday, says captain Sergio Ramos.

Eleven-time champions Real are aiming to become the first team since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990 to retain the trophy.

Italian side Juventus are looking to win the crown for the third time, while Real can extend their own record.

“We never dreamed of this opportunity but the stats are there,” said Spain international defender Ramos.

“It is a wonderful chance to take the cup home, then history speaks for itself. We are extremely excited about the chance to have two successive Champions League trophies.

“We have been very solid. Every time we have had the chance to fight for a trophy, we have done that. We are going to be extremely focused, very concentrated so we make as few mistakes as possible.”

Real Madrid won La Liga ahead of Barcelona this season and have scored 169 goals in all competitions this season.

In a repeat of the 1998 final, which the Spaniards won 1-0 in Amsterdam, Real come up against a side who are unbeaten in this season’s competition

Boss Zinedine Zidane, who played for opponents Juventus between 1996 and 2001, said: “We know all about pressure at Real Madrid.

“We are not favourites, nor are Juventus. It is 50-50. But we are in the final again, and everything is possible. I expect an open game on both sides.

“I have lived and been at Juventus, in Italy there is the famous Catenaccio, but Juve do not just have that.

“We are going to try to play our game, we know we are going to play against a great team. What everyone who likes football wants to see is to see a great final – and I think we will see that.” – BBC.