Supporters Club condoles with Pres. Buhari on Abba Kyari’s death

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has joined millions of Nigerians to commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who died yesterday after contracting the deadly corona virus.

In a message signed by the National Chairman of NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the Club described the death of the renowned politician and elder statesman as ‘unfortunate’ and a big loss to the country.

“The Nigeria Football Supporters Club is deeply touched by the unfortunate death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief Of staff to our dear President Muhammadu Buhari. We commiserate with him and wish him to remain strong at this trying times of our national life,” the statement read.

“Truly, death is inevitable. However, we want to appreciate God in His infinite mercies for the gift of life. He is the giver and taker of life and its compliments.

We solemnly pray that God will grant the families and friends of the deceased, the strength and fortitude to bear this loss, ” the statement concluded.