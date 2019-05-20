Vincent Kompany leaves Man City, joins Anderlecht as player-manager

Vincent Kompany is to become the player-manager of Anderlecht after confirming his departure from Manchester City.

The City captain revealed he was leaving the club after 11 years on Sunday, a day after a 6-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup final saw them become the first English men’s club to secure the domestic treble.

Kompany has now unveiled his plans for the future; he has signed a three-year deal with Belgian side Anderlecht, where he came through the ranks before joining Hamburg in 2006.

The 33-year-old explained his decision on Facebook, writing: “I have decided to take up the challenge at RSC Anderlecht. Player-Manager.

“I want to share my knowledge with the next purple generations. With that, I will also put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium.

“This may come as a surprise to you. It’s the most passionate yet rational decision I’ve ever made.

“As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none.”

Kompany says he met with Anderlecht owner Marc Coucke and sports director Michael Verschueren at their training ground when on international duty with Belgium last year.

He offered his assistance to the club, before talks with technical director Frank Arnesen on “how to build a strong playing identity based on attractive, attacking football.”

Kompany was then offered the player-manager role “not so long ago”. He added: “Mr. Coucke, the owner, pledged full support: time, budget, framework, staff, facilities. I was left not only impressed, but also intrigued by this sign of confidence in me.

“It got me thinking. The end of this season couldn’t be more memorable. I have lived the dream here. I have learned so much the last 3 years. From an incredible manager. Pep Guardiola reignited my love for the game. I’ve witnessed, participated, analysed, absorbed, studied.

“Man City play the football I want to play. It is the football I want to teach and to see played.”

Kompany made 103 appearances for Anderlecht during his first spell at the club, twice helping them to the Belgian title.

They are the most successful club in Belgium, but have won one title in the last five years and have not won the Belgian Cup for 11 seasons. – Sky Sports.