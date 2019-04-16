AMCON boss receives another award from AYA

Coming as the third honour this year, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has presented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Lawan Kuru, with yet another Heroes of Nigeria Platinum Leadership Award of 2019.

Speaking at the presentation at the corporate head office of AMCON Abuja recently, Comrade Mohammed Danlami, who led a nine-man delegation to the corporation, said that the AMCON MD was chosen for the award for his “integrity, unique leadership prowess that have come to bear at AMCON since he assumed office at the government recovery agency.”

While presenting the award, which was received on behalf of the MD by the duo of Usman Abubakar, Head General Support Services and Mr. Jude Nwauzor, Head Corporate Communications, Comrade Mohammed said Kuru deserved the award because he was singled out as a leader who through his assignment at the corporation, is contributing to the socio-economic development of the country, by ensuring stability in the banking sector, the capital market, which are critical to the growth of the Nigerian economy

Describing Kuru as the ‘epitome of good leadership and the ultimate symbol of a true and ideal Nigerian nation,’ Danlami said his ability to work and lead people from all walks of life; different religions and ethic differences without any bias, were some of the characteristics AYA considered before nominating him for the all-important honour.

He said that AYA would forever admire Kuru’s contribution to nation building, youth empowerment, focused leadership, educational development and community mentorship.

The AYA recognition is the third time the AMCON boss would be honoured in 2019. Earlier in January, he received the Businessday Excellence in Public Service Awards for distinguishing himself in the performance of his duties in 2018.

Subsequently, he also received the Sir Ahmadu Bello Youth Council of Nigeria (ABYCN) Award for being a worthy representation of humanitarian service and exemplary leadership in the country.