Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation holds intercontinental workshop

…celebrates Tinubu, Olukoya, others

By Akeem Busari

Nigeria Rope Skipping Federation is set to hold a 3- day training workshop and awards that is expected to feature international trainers, experts and distinguished Nigerians from different walks of life.

In a release signed and made available to the press by Olusesan Olukoya, Secretary- General of NRSF, the historic workshop tagged ‘ Africa: Skipping to Stardom’ is scheduled to hold at the Lagos State Sports Centre, Mobolaji Johnson Sports Hall,Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos from Thursday 18th- Saturday 20th, April, from 10am.

It will see international trainers from USA, South Africa and Kenya, introducing new gimmicks and styles of rope skipping and double dutch to thousands of youths and kids.

” All is now in place for us to host delegates and trainers from several African countries, USA and indeed, the world of rope skipping, in what would be a ground- breaking event ,” he stated.

Former world champion and coach Laila Taliba Little, the President/Founder of the International Double Dutch League (IDDL) is expected to lead in a team of other world rated trainers and coaches including Cynthia Banks, Geraldine Code, Emma Barnes and Ayanna Atsu Haarul. As well as, South African Keo Mokolopo, the Vice-President of Africa Jump Rope Federation (AJRF) and project coordinator at South Africa Gymnastic Federation ( SAGF) to the intercontinental workshop.

Expected to benefit from the workshop are 1,000 school kids and well over 200 teachers who will be taught the latest techniques of rope skipping. It is also aimed at helping to nurture, develop and enhance the innate of African youths.

Meanwhile, some distinguished Nigerians drawn from different walks of life have been listed for the International Sports Excellence Awards organized by NRSF.

They include; Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, Sen Solomon Adeola, Sen. Adebayo Osinowo, Chief Segun Odegbami, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, Hon. Jide Jimoh, Barr. Adebisi Adegbuyi, Oba Gbolahan Timson and others.

Conclusively, he disclosed further that donations received shall be used to establish the national junior team( Skipping Eaglets) and senior team ( Bouncing Eagles).