Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has said the second edition of Asharami Square, its flagship thought leadership platform, will explore important gas-related options as Africa seeks various opportunities to enhance energy access and security across the continent.

Scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the event is themed “Harnessing Gas for Africa’s Sustainable Future”.

Asharami Square is a Sahara Group initiative aimed at promoting sustainability through effective media advocacy.

“The platform is specifically designed to foster a holistic understanding of sustainability and influence effective, balanced and reliable reporting by journalists across print, electronic and digital platforms,” said Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group.

Obioma said the agenda-setting role of the media makes it imperative for practitioners to understand how Africa should engage and act on important issues like energy transition, energy access/security, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.

“The media should be equipped to play an active role in policy formulation and execution. Asharami Square gives participants access to subject-matter experts, facilitating meaningful conversations that will ultimately help improve reporting and foster better understanding,” he added.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, said the focus on gas is critical for Africa at this time, given the key role it is playing in improving access to clean, reliable energy across Africa.

“At Sahara Group, we see gas as a tool for long-term impact and platforms like Asharami Square help us translate technical possibilities into shared understanding and collaborative action. The first edition of the initiative was hugely successful. Sahara Group is delighted to work with the media again for the second edition as Asharami Square reinforces its commitment to promoting excellence in the media’s reportage of sustainability related issues” she said.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Justice Derefaka, Group Asset Manager, PSC Asset Group B at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS). With over two decades of experience in oil, gas, infrastructure policy, and sustainability leadership, Dr. Derefaka will share insights on unlocking Africa’s gas potential through innovation and public-private collaboration.

The event will also feature a panel with distinguished experts.

Dr. Adeola Yusuf, Team Lead at Platforms Africa, will explore the media’s role in shaping awareness, moderating policy, and preventing misinformation and greenwashing. Ijeoma Isichei, Commercial Manager at Sahara Group, will highlight gas as a bridge fuel and a driver of regional market integration and cooperation.

The panel will also feature Olurotimi Famoroti, CEO, First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), who will examine the potential of gas in enhancing poverty alleviation, SME growth stimulation, and electricity access—especially in underserved areas.

Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Head, Integrated Gas Ventures, Asharami Energy will speak on long-term strategies for achieving a sustainable energy mix and the role of gas in securing Africa’s energy future.

Lastly, Mobolaji Sunmoni, Lead, Midstream and Power at Fidelity Bank Plc, will address investment mobilization and innovative financing models for scaling gas infrastructure across emerging markets.

The panel will be moderated by Omobolanle Adesulu, Head, Management Information Systems, Sahara Group.

Through Asharami Square, Sahara Group continues to drive responsible energy development, thought leadership, and media empowerment across Africa.

The second edition of the platform will further reinforce Sahara’s commitment to championing energy access, climate advocacy, and sustainable development.