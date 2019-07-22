Ikeja Electric commissions injection substation

…Obawole, Iju environs to enjoy improved power supply

Electricity customers in Obawole, Fagba and environs of Iju, in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State have started experiencing a vast improvement in power supply, with the commissioning of the Obawole 15MVA transformer Injection Substation by Ikeja Electric Plc (IE).

The Injection Substation, which was commissioned last Friday, will provide residents availability of power supply for up to 18 hours daily.

Residents of K-Fam Estate, Olowo area, the whole of Obawole community and Adisa Coker will get supply from the injection substation; other areas that will also benefit from the project include Ahmed Afolabi, Coker Onifufu, Ashabi Taiwo Streets and old Akute Road, among others.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project in Lagos, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Ikeja Electric Plc, Dr. Anthony Youdeowei, said the new injection sub-station would facilitate vast improvement in the quality of electricity supply to customers within the area, bringing to an end the epileptic supply of electricity hitherto experienced by residents.

According to him: “We embarked on this laudable project, which has gulped about N500 million, with the aim of strengthening our network as well as enhancing improved electricity supply to residents of the area. This move has increased supply of power from the usual 2 hours daily to 18 hours, with a view to finding a lasting solution to critical supply issues facing the community. This is in line with our commitment to our vision of provision of quality and reliable services to our customer.”

He further disclosed that the company will go into the second phase of the project by radiating two feeders which will further improve power supply to New Oko-Oba, Unity Estate, Fagba, Babatunde Hassan, Awobona and Iju Road.

Youdeowei explained that IE is committed to exceptional service deliver and that the company recently set up a dispute resolution panel to look into customer complaints emanating from the issues of estimated billing, noting that the company is doing its best to ensure a seamless integration of its vision for customer satisfaction.

He urged customers to continue to partner with Ikeja Electric for improved and qualitative services, especially with regards to regular payment of electricity bills, noting that payment of the huge outstanding debt owed Ikeja Electric by the community will go a long way in assisting the company to fulfil other obligations to its esteemed customers.

In his remark, the Executive Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye local council, Apostle Dr. Oloruntoba Oke, commended Ikeja Electric for making the project a priority, noting that with this development, these communities will enjoy economic boom.

He also called for the extension of the project to other communities and charged members of the community and their leaders to ensure the protection of the facilities, to encourage the company to do more.

Amongst dignitaries present at the commissioning are Chief A.A. Onifade, the CDC Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye LCDA;, HRM Oba Taofik Fatusin of Obawole; the Chief Operating Officer, Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan; Chief Finance Officer, Ikeja Electric, Bunmi Olukoju; the President, Obawole United Forum, Pastor Samuel Opajobi and other community leaders.