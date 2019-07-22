Showmax launches in Nigeria

…as Basketmouth, Bovi land exclusive new BBNaija Show

Showmax has launched a new video on demand service in Nigeria. Priced at N2,900 per month, the video streaming service features a dedicated slate of Nigerian TV shows and movies, international hit series, Hollywood blockbusters, and a Big Brother Naija partnership with live streaming and exclusive new BBNaija shows.

The launch brings two important firsts – the first time a wide range of popular Nigerian series can be binged from the beginning, and a partnership with Big Brother Naija featuring live streaming of the Sunday night evictions as well as two new BBNaija shows that are exclusive to Showmax.

One of the new shows will be hosted by comedians, Basketmouth and Bovi, who will provide hilarious commentary on happenings in the Big Brother Naija house.

Speaking about the new service, Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of MultiChoice Group’s Connected Video division, said:

“We’re aiming for the sweet spot that other services may have missed. Taking a generic service and tacking on a few Nollywood movies won’t cut it, so we’re coming in with a strong mix of bang up-to-date Nigerian shows, international hits and favourites from across Africa, and now, as something completely new: on-demand and live Big Brother Naija content.”

Showmax will live-stream all Sunday eviction episodes of Big Brother Naija as well as the finale, and recordings of the nomination shows will be posted on Tuesdays.

In addition to this, two brand-new shows, exclusive to Showmax, have been produced. Big Brother Naija Extra View is a 25-minute compilation of unseen footage and will be added to the site daily from Tuesday to Saturday.

Big Brother Naija Hot Room is a 25-minute satirical commentary on the week’s main drama and action, hosted by legendary comedians Basketmouth and Bovi, with new episodes coming every Sunday evening ahead of the evictions.

Big Brother Naija is just the start of the slate of Nigerian content on Showmax.

The following shows will be added daily as they air on Africa Magic channels, with all past episodes available to binge from the beginning:

– Tinsel, one of Nigeria’s longest running TV series and Africa Magic Viewers Choice Best Drama 2017

– The Johnsons, featuring City People Award winners Olumide Oworu and Charles Inojie

– My Flatmates, starring 2018 Savanna Pan-African Comic of the Year Basketmouth

In total, the new Showmax service will feature hundreds of Nollywood movies and thousands of TV show episodes.

Bollywood shows and telenovelas will also be part of the lineup, as will hits from the rest of Africa like Kenya’s Supa Modo, winner of 50 international awards, and South Africa’s big Africa Movie Academy Awards winner Five Fingers For Marseilles.

The lineup of international shows on the new service includes Chernobyl, Vikings, Power, Game of Thrones, True Detective (starring Mahershala Ali), Insecure, Billions, Ballers, and Luther (starring Nigerian BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku opposite Idris Elba).

The latest episodes of Big Little Lies are added weekly.

There is also a major focus on kids, with favourites like Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, and Doc McStuffins.

To get Showmax, visit www.showmax.com. Showmax has a risk-free trial – once signed up, cancel within the first 14 days and pay nothing.

Once the 14-day free trial is over, pay only N2,900 per month.

Watch and embed:

https://youtu.be/iJ6p4Dm72S8

Watch Big Brother Naija Extra View:

https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/jh39i9ew-big-brother-naija-extra-view

Watch Big Brother Naija Hot Room:

https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/mg7vyxeg-big-brother-naija-hot-room